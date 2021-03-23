Ruskin Bond Reveals To Book Lovers His 'Favourite Book'. Can You Guess?

Ruskin Bond is one of the few authors who have dabbled in different genres and excelled in all of them.

Childhood, nostalgia, summer vacations, and books - one name that links these seamlessly is writer Ruskin Bond. His name is synonymous with beautiful memories we lived again and again as we flipped through the pages of his books. Ruskin Bond is one of the few authors who have dabbled in different genres and excelled in all of them. Ask any avid reader who their favourite author is, and his name will surely crop up. The beloved author recently shared an update regarding his favourite book on Facebook.

In the post, one could see him holding a thick volume of the Oxford English Dictionary. Now, we know where his bank of eloquent words come from. A closer attention to the picture also reveals the background, which is replete with books. The writer surely hasn't lost his appetite for books even during the global pandemic.

Readers were delighted with his post, one of them even commented: "Amazing sir you're an Inspiration. The Dictionary is my favourite too. Wish more people discover the beauty and functionality of a good old thick-tionary"

The Padma Bhushan awardee author's most famous works include The Room On The Roof, Roads To Mussoorie, Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra, Vagrants In The Valley, Scenes From A Writer's Life, Rusty Runs Away.

With many of his books being adapted into films, even the entertainment industry isn't untouched by his Midas touch. The 1978 Shyam Benegal directorial Junoon was based on Ruskin Bond's historical novel A Flight of Pigeons. In 2005, director Vishal Bhardwaj made a film based on the author's popular children's novel The Blue Umbrella. The movie went on to win the National Award for Best Children's Film. Ruskin Bond again collaborated with Bhardwaj in 2011 for 7 Khoon Maaf, which was an adaptation of the writer's short story Susanna's Seven Husbands. He also made his big-screen debut with a cameo in this film. His Rusty stories have also been adapted into a Doordarshan TV series Ek Tha Rusty.