BJP, Sena MLAs Scuffle Over Aid To Maharashtra Famers, Assembly Adjourned

BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs scuffled with each other over farmer issue in Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed ruckus on Tuesday as the members of opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena indulged in a scuffle and charged at each other, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House.

On the second day of the state legislature's winter session in Nagpur, the BJP MLAs marched to the Assembly with flex boards carrying a report published earlier in the Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'', demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

The BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of Sena's previous demand.

Speaker Nana Patole appealed to the BJP members to return to their seats and allow the House to continue with its proceedings.

However, some Shiv Sena MLAs also came there and tried to snatch the flex boards from BJP members, leading to ruckus in the House.

As the BJP members refused to return to their seats, the Speaker adjourned the House for 30 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the noisy protests continued following which the speaker adjourned the House for the day.