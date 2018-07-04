RSS Worker Sandeep Sharma Shot Dead In UP's Firozabad

RSSworker 34-year-old Sandeep Sharma has been shot dead.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker was shot dead by two unidentified, bike-borne men in the Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad area.

The attackers opened fire at RSS worker 34-year-old Sandeep Sharma in a lane at Daya Nagar last night, police said.

Mr Sharma was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, where the doctors declared him "brought dead", the police said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

Local BJP MLA Manish Asija and a number of BJP and RSS workers gathered at the hospital as soon as the news of Mr Sharma's killing spread.

The police are probing the matter, no arrest has so far been made.