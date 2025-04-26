"We Never Harm Our Neighbours, But...": Mohan Bhagwat After J&K Attack

In a veiled message after the Pahalgam terror attacks in which 26 people were killed, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said non-violence is India's religion and a key part of its values, but so is teaching a lesson to "oppressors and hooligans".

Speaking at an event to mark the release of the book 'The Hindu Manifesto' in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr Bhagwat also gave the example of Ravan and said he was killed not to harm him but for his own good.

"We never harm or disrespect our neighbours but if someone is bent on being evil, what is the cure? The king's duty is to protect the people and he will do his duty. The Gita teaches non-violence, but the teaching is to ensure that Arjun fights and kills. Because he was confronted with people whose development could only be done this way," Mr Bhagwat said in Hindi.

"Non-violence is our nature, our value," Mr Bhagwat said, asserting, "our non-violence is to change people and make them non-violent too. Some people will change, seeing our example, but others won't... they won't change no matter what you do and cause disorder in the world. So what will you do?"



