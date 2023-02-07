'I Share The Anguish': Jagdeep Dhankhar On President's Address Boycott By 2 Parties

Jagdeep Dhankar said it was for the first time political parties proclaimed boycott

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed anguish over two political parties abstaining the President's address to the Joint Sitting of Parliament last week, saying it is for the "first time" in the country's history that a "proclaimed boycott" has taken place.

He was apparently referring to the boycott of the address by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

"I share the anguish of many in the country that we created history of sorts. There have been walkouts, there have been something in the House when the Hon'ble president addressed the joint session of Parliament. But it was for the first time in our country that political parties proclaimed boycott," Dhankhar said.

He made the remarks in Rajya Sabha after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh completed his speech on the 'Motion of Thanks on the President's Address'. He, however did not name any party.

Dhankhar, who is the vice president of India, also expressed dismay, saying even when President Droupadi Murmu was addressing the joint sitting, an "orchestrated" campaign was taking place outside.

"Let us have respect for the highest constitutional office in every sense of the term," he added.

As he made the remarks, Opposition MPs of some parties were heard making their observations.

Dhankhar said if one examines the Constitution, he or she will find that Parliament consists of the president and the two Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The chairman also expunged certain "in flows" of observations made for the president by Singh in his speech during the discussion in the House. Singh himself also had immediately withdrawn his remarks. The House took up the Motion of Thanks after three days of disruption of proceedings following vociferous demand by Opposition parties for taking up the issues related to allegations against Adani Group of companies.

