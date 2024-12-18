Rs 9.25 Lakh: Madhya Pradesh Government's Air Travel Cost Per Day

The new government of Madhya Pradesh has spent more than Rs 32.85 crore on air travel in less than a year since coming to power, averaging Rs 9.25 lakh a day. The revelation has sparked political debates, with critics questioning the fiscal prudence of the expenditure.

The Madhya Pradesh government -- in response to questions raised by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal -- has told the assembly that Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, ministers, and senior officials made 666 air trips using both government and private aircraft.

Of these, 428 were on rented aircraft and 238 on government-owned planes and helicopters.

The use of private planes -- hired 222 times -- alone accounted for Rs 36.39 crore. Private helicopters were used 97 times.

Aviation Department officials clarified that hiring private aircraft becomes necessary when government planes are unavailable. The Chief Minister accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the total usage, with minimal use by other ministers.

This heavy reliance on rented aircraft began after the state government's C-90 plane crashed at Gwalior Airport in May 2021 during a Remdesivir delivery mission. The accident, attributed to pilot negligence, rendered the plane unusable.

Since then, the state has hired aircraft regularly and plans to continue doing so until the new Challenger 3500 jet, worth Rs 234 crore, is delivered in 2026.

The crash, which injured the crew and grounded the aircraft, marked a significant shift in the government's air travel policy. The Kamal Nath government had purchased the damaged plane for Rs 62 crore.

A look back at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government reveals an equally staggering record of air travel.

From April 2020 to March 2023, the government spent Rs 4 lakh per hour on air travel, making 1,639 trips during this period. At the time, Madhya Pradesh government paid around Rs 37 crore to private aviation companies.

In March 2023, Congress MLA Mewaram Jatav raised questions in the Assembly, demanding details of expenses on private aviation companies for plane and helicopter rentals. The expenditure then was also justified on the grounds of governance and efficiency.

How Planes Are Rented

The Madhya Pradesh Aviation Department follows a structured process to hire aircraft.

Empanelment: Private aviation companies are empanelled through an annual Expression of Interest.

Availability Check: Planes are hired based on the availability of aircraft, with priority given to empanelled companies.

Usage Guidelines: A 7-seater jet is typically demanded for the Chief Minister's schedule. If trips extend beyond 8 hours, as per DGCA rules, a second plane is provided by the company.

Standby Charges: Even if a rented plane is not used, the company is paid a minimum two-hour rent.

With the purchase of a new government aircraft still years away, the Madhya Pradesh government is projected to spend an additional Rs 72 crore on air travel over the next two years.