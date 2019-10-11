4.25 Crores Cash Found In Raids On Karnataka Congress Leader: Officials

Over 4 crore cash has been seized till now from various premises that were searched, officials said.

Over Rs. 4 crore in cash was found by Income Tax officials during raids at multiple places linked to former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and his associates since yesterday, officials said this morning.

Around 30 places linked in Bengaluru and Tumakuru linked to the senior Congress leader were searched. The tax department is continuing with the searches this morning as well. The raids are in connection with an alleged multi-crore tax evasion case linked to medical entrace exams, officials said.

In coordinated raids, more than 300 Income Tax officials searched premises linked to two prominent Congress leaders in Karnataka - Mr Parameshwara and former MP RL Jalappa's son J Rajendra.

The house of Mr Parameshwara's brother's son, Anand, and Siddhartha Medical College are being searched by the tax department today. The college is run by a trust related to the former minister.

While Mr Parameshwara's family runs the Siddhartha Group of Institutions, which was established by his father HM Gangadharaiah 58 years ago, Mr Rajendra runs the RL Jalappa Institute of Technology in Doddaballapura and Kolar.

On Thursday, Mr Parameshwara had said he was not aware of the searches and that he is ready to "rectify" if there is any fault from his end. "I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search, I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it," he had told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.