'Will Rectify If There's Any Fault': Karnataka Congress Leader Amid Raids

Income Tax department officials are conducting searches at multiple places linked to former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and his associates.

Around 30 places linked in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, linked to Mr Parameshwara, are being searched, sources in the Income Tax department said.

The searches, which began at around 6:30 am, are in connection with alleged irregularities in a group of colleges owned by a trust linked to the Congress leader, I-T department sources said. The group allegedly amassed huge amounts of money though admissions in medical and engineering colleges.

"I am not aware of the raid. I don't know where they are doing it. Let them search, I have no issue. If there is any fault from our side, we will rectify it," Mr Parameshwara told news agency ANI.

Defending Mr Parameshwara, the Karnataka Congress termed the searches "hounding of opposition leaders by @BJP4India".

"The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention" former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted. Mr Siddaramaiah was appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly.

The series of IT raids on @DrParameshwara, RL Jalappa & others, are politically motivated with malafide intention. They are only targeting @INCKarnataka leaders as they have failed to face us on policy & corruption issues.



We won't budge to any such tactics!! — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 10, 2019

Mr Parameshwara was the Deputy Chief Minister in HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S)-Congress coalition government that collapsed in July after losing the trust vote in the assembly.

