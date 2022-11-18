Up To Rs 200-Crore Fine For Personal Data Breach In New Bill: Sources

The new draft Bill can also propose setting up a Data Protection Board of India.

The new data protection Bill being framed by the Centre will have heavy penalties for personal data breach. A penalty of up to Rs 200 crore can be imposed if the 'data processor' or 'data fiduciary' fails to take reasonable security safeguards to prevent personal data breach, government sources said.

The Centre is working on a new draft of the proposed Digital Data Protection Bill 2022 after withdrawing the earlier Personal Data Protection Bill during the monsoon session of parliament this year.

According to sources, the government has mulled over incorporating strict penalties in the proposed new draft Bill to regulate social media.

For failure to comply with other provisions of law, a penalty ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 150 crore can be imposed depending on the nature of non-compliance with provisions of the law.

The new draft Bill can also propose setting up a Data Protection Board of India to administer and enforce the provisions of the proposed new Act.

The draft of the new Bill is expected to be made public very soon for public consultations, sources said.

The proposed data protection bill will put an end to misuse of customer data, and violators will face punitive action under the rule, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Rajeev Chandrasekhar had recently said.

The minister siad this in reaction to Google's settlement of an investigation in the US which found that the internet giant misled users and continued tracking their location even after they opted out of the location tracking system.

This type of "misuse" of custmr data violates #Privacy n #DataProtection expectations



India's #DigitalDataProtection bill will put a stop to this - & ensure that any Platform/Intermediary that does this will face punitive & financial consequences #DigitalIndia#IndiaTechadehttps://t.co/ierWNweFhn — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 15, 2022

The government in August withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha and said it will come out with a "set of fresh legislations" that will fit into the comprehensive legal framework.

Government sources have indicated that the fresh data protection bill will be tabled in the winter session of parliament.