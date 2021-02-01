Rs 2.87 Lakh Crore Outlay For Jal Jeevan Mission: Finance Minister

The government announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore.

The government on Monday announced the Jal Jeevan mission with an outlay of Rs 2.87 lakh crore for 4,378 urban local bodies.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman further said Swachh Bharat 2.0 will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1,41,678 crore over a period of five years.

In order to boost manufacturing in India, the finance minister also announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal.

A scheme of mega investment textiles park in addition to PLI scheme will be launched, Ms Sitharaman said, adding the government will also introduce a bill to set up a development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

