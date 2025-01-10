Rs 2,10,42,08,405: Himachal Man Shocked Over Faulty Electricity Bill

A man in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district was left in shock when he received an electricity bill of about Rs two billion.

Lalit Dhiman, a businessman in Beherwin Jattan village, received a bill amount of Rs 2,10,42,08,405 for December 2024.

Mr Dhiman had paid just Rs 2,500 a month earlier.

He then went to the electricity board office and complained about it.

The officials told him that he received a high electricity bill due to a technical glitch. His bill was later reportedly rectified and brought down to Rs 4,047.

Last year, a tailor in Gujarat's Valsad received an electricity bill that exceeded his shop's property value. Muslim Ansari, who ran the shop with his uncle, had received a bill amount of Rs 86 lakh.

After Mr Ansari flagged his massive bill, officials from the discom rushed to his shop and examined the meter. What they found was that two digits -- 10 -- had been mistakenly added to the meter reading and this led to the huge bill amount.