Rs 100-Crore Worth Brown Sugar Seized In Manipur, Biggest Drug Bust In State

Superintendent of Police (SP), NAB, W Basu Singh claimed it was the biggest drug seizure in the history of Manipur.

All India | | Updated: June 30, 2019 07:32 IST
Officials seized 111.2 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 100 crore in Manipur's Thoubal district.


Imphal: 

An illegal drugs manufacturing factory was busted at Lilong Dam in Manipur's Thoubal district and 111.2 kg of brown sugar, worth over Rs 100 crore in the international market, was seized, police said on Saturday.

The drug bust was made in a joint operation of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and Manipur police, Superintendent of Police (SP), NAB, W Basu Singh on Saturday, at a press conference in Imphal.

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly running the illegal factory, the SP said.

He credited local voluntary organisation "Ajuman" for their active support in the bust.

Other than the contraband, tools, containers, chemicals, iron plates, pots, plastic containers, buckets, bins, rubber gloves, LPG cylinders and clothes among other items were picked up by the police from the factory, he said.

Mr Singh claimed it was the biggest drug seizure in the history of Manipur.



