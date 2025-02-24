Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore Investments In Madhya Pradesh To Create Over A Lakh Jobs: Gautam Adani

The Adani Group will invest Rs 2.1 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh which will create over a lakh jobs, billionaire Gautam Adani announced Monday. Besides, talks are underway for a greenfield smart city, an airport project, and a coal gasification project that would bring in more investments, he told Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Mr Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said Rs 2.1 lakh crore will be invested across the pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy sectors, which would create over 1,20,000 jobs in Madhya Pradesh by 2030.

"These are not just investments. These are milestones in a shared journey - a journey that will make Madhya Pradesh a national leader in industrial and economic growth. They reflect our deep confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister and our unwavering commitment to this state's extraordinary rise," he said.

Mr Adani said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has already invested Rs 50,00 crore in the state across energy, infrastructure, logistics, and other sectors, and pointed out that these investments had created over 25,000 jobs.

"But our journey here is far from over," the industrialist declared.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the summit this morning, Mr Adani said his visionary leadership has reshaped the country and transformed it from a nation that once followed global trends to one that now defines them.

"Never before has India's confidence been higher. Never has our nation commanded greater respect on the global stage. When a country believes in itself, the world too believes in it," he said, adding that this resurgence of belief was driven by the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's relentless focus on ease of doing business has also transformed Madhya Pradesh into one of India's most investment-ready states, the industrialist added.

