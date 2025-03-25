Man Discovers Wife's Affair With Tenant, Buries Him Alive In 7-Foot Pit: Cops

Having discovered that his tenant was having an affair with his wife, a man in Haryana's Rohtak took the help of his friends to kidnap him and then bury him alive in a 7-foot deep pit in a field, police said.

The murder of the man, who was a yoga teacher, was carried out in December last year but the body was recovered on Monday after the police arrested the accused following a long investigation.

Officials said Hardeep found out that Jagdeep, who lived with him in a portion of his house as a tenant and taught yoga at the Baba Mastnath University in Rohtak, was allegedly having an affair with his wife. He paid some people to dig a 7-foot deep pit in Pantavas village of Charkhi Dadri - telling them it was for a borewell - and bided his time.

On December 24, Hardeep and some of his friends kidnapped Jagdeep - who was originally from Mandothi village in Jhajjar district - on December 24, while he was on his way back from work. Jagdeep's hands and legs were tied and he was beaten up as the group took him to the pit in Charkhi Dadri.

Once there, Hardeep and his friends taped Jagdeep's mouth so that he couldn't make any noise and threw him in the pit, filling it with mud to bury him alive.

Investigation

A missing person's complaint was filed at the Shivaji Colony Police station on January 3, 10 days after the murder. The police found no leads until they accessed Jagdeep's call records some time ago and found enough evidence to detain Hardeep and one of his friends, Dharampal.

After presenting them in court and getting their custody, police officials began interrogating the two men, who spilled all the details about the killing.

The body was recovered on Monday, March 24, exactly three months after the murder.

"There are other accused in the case, who will also be arrested soon. The post-mortem has been conducted and we are waiting for the report," said Crime Investigation Agency unit in charge Kuldeep Singh.