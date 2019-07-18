In Rohit Shekhar Tiwari Murder Case, Charges Filed Against Wife Apoorva

Apoorva allegedly smothered Rohit Shekhar Tiwari with a pillow (File)

The Delhi police have filed charges against Apoorva Shukla, who is in jail for allegedly murdering her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was smothered and strangled to death allegedly by his wife Apoorva in the intervening night of April 15 and 16, the police had said at the time of her arrest.

Initially, it was suspected to be a case of natural death, but Mr Tiwari's autopsy report revealed he was smothered.

While marital discord was the underlying reason behind the murder of Mr Tiwari, him sharing drinks with a woman relative triggered the last fight between him and his wife Apoorva Shukla Tiwari, who in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled him, police had said in a press conference in April.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari had been drinking with a female relative, his cousin's wife, their way back from Uttarakhand to Delhi. Apoorva Shukla Tiwari reportedly made a video call to her husband and saw him drinking with the woman, the police had said.

When he got back, the couple had a huge fight over the issue, following which Rohit Shekhar Tiwari went to his room on the first floor of their house. When he had slept, his wife allegedly smothered him with a pillow, the police had added.

56 witnesses including investigating officers' (IOs) statements have been recorded, news agency ANI reported.

The charge sheet is of 518 pages and also contains photographs, the agency adds.

Lodged in the Tihar jail, Apoorva, 36, is taking interest in learning tarot cards, a recent report said.

With inputs from agencies

