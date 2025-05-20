Rohingya Usurping Job Opportunities For Local Youth: Pawan Kalyan

The migration of Rohingya refugees is leading to unemployment for local youth and creating an internal security challenge, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said. The Jana Sena Party leader said some people within the system were facilitating permanent settlement for the migrants and said police must remain more vigilant than border security forces.

Speaking to the media at Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada, Mr Kalyan said southern states are "soft targets" for terrorists and stressed the need for stepping up surveillance along the coast. He said he had written to the state police and administrative staff and asked them to stay alert.

"In light of traces of terrorist activities in the state, I have requested the DGP, through a letter, to ensure the state police remain highly vigilant. I have instructed them to coordinate with the administration and take strict action against those linked to terrorist activities. Proper surveillance of migrants can help prevent potential dangers. There is also a need to increase continuous monitoring and surveillance along the coastal areas. In the past, there were reports of outsiders arriving by boat in Kakinada," he said. Recent joint operations by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police have revealed traces of terrorist activities, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Mr Kalyan said a large number of Rohingya came to Andhra Pradesh around 2017-18 to work as goldsmiths. "The Rohingya, originating from Myanmar, have caused local youth to face unemployment issues. A key demand in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is to prioritise jobs for locals, which was a major slogan during Telangana's formation."

Rohingya, he said, were crossing borders and obtaining ration cards, Aadhaar and voter IDs that enable them to settle permanently. "The negligence of the system in allowing Rohingya to establish permanent residency is evident. Questions arise about how they are obtaining Aadhaar, voter, and ration cards and who is facilitating this. It is clear that some individuals within the system are assisting them," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said there is a need for awareness about how Rohingya are becoming citizens and usurping opportunities meant for locals. "As the leader of a responsible political party, I have written a letter urging authorities to keep a close watch on the system enabling Rohingya settlement and to take further precautions for internal security," he said.