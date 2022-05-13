Punjab Rocket Attack: Key Conspirator Associate Of Pak Terrorist, Say Cops

The key conspirator in the rocket-propelled grenade or RPG attack at an intelligence headquarters in Punjab's Mohali is a close associate of terrorist based in Pakistan, said the state's top cop on Friday.

"The key conspirator is Lakhbir Singh Landa. He's a resident of Tarn Taran. He is a gangster and shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is a terrorist based in Pakistan," Punjab Director General Of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra told presspersons.

"The attack was a way to send a message since most of the officers had left the office when the attack took place," said the top cop.

The RPG was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a terror outfit, and gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa planned with attack with the backing of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said the top police officer.