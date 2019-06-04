'Book In The Making': Robert Vadra's Post On Another Day Of Questioning

Robert Vadra, 50, is being questioned over alleged money laundering.

Businessman Robert Vadra, accused in money laundering case, has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today for questioning as a part of investigation into alleged illegal property deals.

About two hours before questioning, he wrote in a Facebook post this morning that he was on his way to questioning "for the 13th time" after he has been interrogated by the probe agency for "almost 80 hours".

In a message, seemingly aimed at the media, he also wrote that "blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct", and said after "fighting over baseless accusations for almost a decade", he is "determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side ..."

Mr Vadra faces allegations of money laundering in buying a property in London worth 1.9 million pounds. He has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed the probe a "political witch-hunt" against him.

Last week, he had skipped his scheduled appearance before the probe agency citing bad health.

On Monday, a Delhi court allowed him to travel to the US and Netherlands for six weeks for treatment of an illness.

In his social media post today, Mr Vadra, apparently sent out a message to media: "But blatantly and carelessly airing my health matters is not correct... But my time spent with people with worst problems, ailing, blind and orphaned kids to see them still smile, gives me the strength to go on ...."

He also hinted he was documenting his fight over "baseless accusations". "Physically situations can change, but ones honest mind cannot. I'm determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and know clearly, my side ...," his post read.

The 50-year-old had earlier claimed he was being "hounded and harassed" to sub-serve political ends.

