Robert Vadra Gets Anticipatory Bail Till Feb 16 In Money Laundering Case

Robert Vadra cannot be arrested till February 16, a court in Delhi said today

Businessman Robert Vadra cannot be arrested till February 16 in an alleged money laundering case, a court in Delhi said today. His lawyer said Mr Vadra will join investigation in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged wrongdoing in a deal of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

The husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was recently appointed in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh where the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also located, denied the probe agency's allegations as "witch-hunting in an election year".

Mr Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora, another accused in the case, was already given protection from arrested. Investigators say Mr Arora is one of the main accused as he was aware of Mr Vadra's undeclared assets aboard and was instrumental in arranging funds for the properties.

"Vadra was beneficially controlling the property at 12, Bryanston Square, London, UK, which was valued at 1.9 million pound, and not only executing renovation work of this property but also arranging funds for the same," the ED told the Delhi court in early January.

Mr Vadra has in the past alleged that the government led by PM Modi has been out to get him with false cases to harass the Congress party.

"This thing has been going on since 2016. Till date, they do not have any evidence. All this is political vendetta... Robert Vadra will come here (on February 6) and he is ready for any investigation," said KTS Tulsi, Mr Vadra's lawyer. "Entire record has been given to them (investigators) years ago and they found nothing wrong," he said.