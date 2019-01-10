Cash Worth Rs 25 Lakh Looted From Delhi-Bhagalpur Express

Delhi to Bhagalpur Express train was robbed. Jewellery, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 25 lakh was looted.

All India | | Updated: January 10, 2019 10:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cash Worth Rs 25 Lakh Looted From Delhi-Bhagalpur Express

Robbery in Delhi to Bhagalpur Express: Cash, jewellery, phones looted from passengers.


Lakhisarai: 

A gang of robbers looted jewellery, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 25 lakh from Delhi to Bhagalpur Express (12350) on Wednesday night.

The robbery took place between Dhanauri and Kajra in Bihar's Lakhisarai district and the robbers, reportedly 8-10 in number, attacked S-10, S-9, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier coaches of the train.

Some passengers were also beaten up for resisting the robbers.

Following the incident, one of the passengers' relative reached out to the Indian railways through Twitter. The Railway Protection Force and  the Eastern Railway were directed to take necessary action.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi to Bhagalpur ExpressRobbery In Delhi To Bhagalpur Expresstrain robbery

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Quota BillLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAyodhya CaseUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizRahul GandhiDonald TrumpJagan Mohan Reddy Sabarimala TempleHardik PandyaHuawei Y9

................................ Advertisement ................................