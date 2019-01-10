Cash Worth Rs 25 Lakh Looted From Delhi-Bhagalpur Express

Robbery in Delhi to Bhagalpur Express: Cash, jewellery, phones looted from passengers.

A gang of robbers looted jewellery, mobile phones and cash worth Rs 25 lakh from Delhi to Bhagalpur Express (12350) on Wednesday night.

The robbery took place between Dhanauri and Kajra in Bihar's Lakhisarai district and the robbers, reportedly 8-10 in number, attacked S-10, S-9, AC 3 tier and AC 2 tier coaches of the train.

Some passengers were also beaten up for resisting the robbers.

Following the incident, one of the passengers' relative reached out to the Indian railways through Twitter. The Railway Protection Force and the Eastern Railway were directed to take necessary action.