Lalu Yadav 'Fit', AIIMS Discharges Him At 3:30 am, Within Hours: Sources

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was brought to AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday, was discharged early this morning after he was found "fit" during health examination, sources in the hospital said.

The 73-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was kept under observation overnight in the emergency department before being discharged at around 3 am, they said.

"Lalu Yadav came at 9 pm yesterday and went to Emergency. After investigations he found fit and then discharged at 3:30 am," sources told NDTV, adding that he has been asked to go back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) in Ranchi where he is being treated.

The RJD has however alleged bias and questioned the timing of his discharge.

The RJD chief was taken to the AIIMS Delhi yesterday after his health condition worsened.

"It was found that he has issues in his heart and kidney. He is being sent to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment. The jail officials will decide (the date)," Kameshwar Prasad, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years imprisonment and a penalty of ₹ 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of ₹ 139 crore from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after hearing the arguments virtually.

Lalu Yadav suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who heads the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat Prasad, had said on Tuesday.

"His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," the doctor had said.

