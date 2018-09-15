Rising Fuel Prices A Concern, Will Come Out With Stand Soon: Amit Shah

Rise in fuel prices, weakening of rupee were the result of international developments, Amit Shah said

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said both the party and the government are concerned over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and that the government will soon come out with a stand.

Addressing a news conference, he said the rise in fuel prices and the weakening of the rupee were the result of international developments.

"We are trying to find ways. The government will soon come out before people with a stand," he said.

Mr Shah attributed the increase in fuel prices to US-China trade war and the tension in ties between the US and oil producing nations.

The BJP leader claimed that the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar is "not as bad as the impact on other currencies."