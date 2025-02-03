Advertisement
Rishi Sunak Attends India vs England Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Rishi Sunak attended the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rishi Sunak Attends India vs England Match At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Rishi Sunak shared a couple of words with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler
Mumbai:

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the fifth and final T20I match of the series between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai yesterday. Infosys chief and Mr Sunak's father-in-law, Narayana Murthy also attended the match.

The 44-year-old also shared a couple of words with Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, the skippers of the respective sides ahead of the game.

Taking to X, Rishi Sunak said that it was a tough day for England, but congratulated Team India for their massive win in the final T20I. 

He also had a special mention to his father-in-law, along with whom he watched the match. 

India, led by Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, secured a historic 150-run victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series, clinching the five-match series 4-1.

Before visiting Wankhede, Mr Sunak  visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman.

It moved to its current location along the picturesque Marine Drive in 1887.

Comments

