Rise In Assets Of Mamata Banerjee's Family? Court To Hear On Nov 28

Mamata Banerjee had earlier dismissed the PIL. (FILE)

A plea in the Calcutta High Court has alleged an exponential rise in the assets of the family members of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in recent years. It has also sought an investigation into the matter by a central agency.

The court will hear the PIL on November 28.

The petitioner has claimed that the Trinamool Congress chief's family amassed properties worth more than Rs 20 crore "specially after 2011".

"We have shown each and every document that shows a huge increase in the assets of the family members of Mamata Banerjee. We have shown that in election affidavits, they did not disclose the actual assets. We have shown properties worth more than Rs 20 crore have been acquired by them, at different times, specifically after 2011, more specifically after 2013 when the chit fund scam was busted," said the petitioner, Tarunjyoti Tiwari.

The petitioner also alleged that Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said the "money of Saradha Chit Fund is lying with Mamata Banerjee".

The state government has argued in court that the plea was not maintainable.

A division bench, comprising of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastav and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, asked for affidavits to be filed in two weeks and replies in the next two weeks.

Mr Tiwari said probe agencies, such as the CBI and Enforcement Directorate are all parties and they will have to file their affidavits.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier responded to the PIL saying, "Someone told me today that they have filed a case against me in court. I asked him what was the case? They said your property has risen and so has your family members'. I said, when I was small, I knew we were six brothers and two sisters. Till the time my mother was alive, she was my responsibility. Everyone else was on their own. We meet only during festivals and gatherings".

"When it comes to my property, why try me in a court here? Try me at the International Court. My affidavit is already there," she added.