Rioting Cases Against Maharashtra Right-Wing Leader Sambhaji Bhide Dropped, Reveals RTI

Three cases dropped against Sambhaji Bhide were related to violence after the release of Jodhaa Akbar.

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn at least six riot cases against right-wing leader and the main suspect in Koregaon-Bhima violence Sambhaji Bhide, the response to an RTI has revealed. Hundreds of workers of the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, headed by Mr Bhide, have been cleared in rioting cases. Rioting charges have also been dropped in dozens of cases involving BJP and Shiv Sena leaders and supporters.

The police, however, have clarified that no charges against 85-year-old Sambhaji Bhide and others have been removed in Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

"The investigation is in progress," Pune Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Patil told news agency ANI.

Three of the six cases dropped against the former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) member were related to violence following the release of Hindi film Jodhaa Akbar.

In the protests led by the Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, hundreds of activists tore down posters of the film and shouted slogans outside a multiplex in Sangli, about 375 km from Mumbai. The protesters went on a rampage throwing stones at cops and damaging buses and vehicles, including a police van.

The information revealed by the RTI added that at least eight circulars were issued by the Maharashtra government since June last year asking for withdrawal of cases against Mr Bhide, leaders of the BJP and Shiv Sena and thousands of party workers.

The RTI, filed by Mumbai-based activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, had sought information since 2008 on the number of cases withdrawn against political leaders and individuals. The reply to the RTI said that the first such notification was issued in 2017 during the BJP-Sena regime.

"The Maharashtra government has withdrawn 41 cases in the last one year. Of these 14 cases were dropped against MLAs, BJP and Sena leaders and their party supporters," Mr Shaikh told NDTV.

The activist also claimed had these cases not been withdrawn against Mr Bhide, the Koregaon-Bhime violence could have been avoided.

Sambhaji Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Koregaon-Bhima battle. He has been named in the FIR registered in the case.

But earlier this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the house that there was no evidence of his role in instigating the violence.