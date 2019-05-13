Rights Activist Irom Sharmila Gives Birth To Twins On Mother's Day

Irom Sharmila broke her 16-year-long hunger strike in 2016. (File)

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila, also known as "Iron Lady of Manipur", gave birth to twin girls on Sunday, which also marked "Mother's Day", at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The 44-year-old, who conducted a 16-year hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in Manipur, married her long-time partner Desmond Coutinho, a British national, in 2017.

She broke her 16-year-long hunger strike, the world's longest, on August 9, 2016 and said she wanted to become Manipur's chief minister so that she could repeal the contentious AFSPA.

She then floated a political party - People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance - and fought the state elections in 2017. She fought from Thoubal constituency against three-time Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh but managed to get only 90 out of 27,271 votes polled.

Earlier this year, when she would asked if she contest the national elections, she had said politics wasn't her "cup of tea".



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.