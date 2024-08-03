"Not Befitting Reputed Brand": Grammy Winning Composer Blasts Air India

Renowned Indian-American composer Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy winner, has publicly blasted Air India for downgrading him from business class and refusing to offer a refund. The musician claims this is the third time in a year that he has faced this issue with the airline, with no clarification provided.

Mr Kej shared his frustrating experience on X (formerly Twitter), stating that he had booked and paid for a business class ticket from Mumbai to Bengaluru, only to be informed at the departure gate that he had been downgraded. The airline staff allegedly provided no reasoning for the downgrade and refused to give him a refund.

"Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on air india from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with Air India?" Kej wrote in his post.

"Air India really needs to introspect and see if they are capable of running an airline in the first place. I am currently at the departure gate. Flight taking off at 9.25am," he added.

Since this "downgrading" on @airindia happens so often (3 times just with me), you would imagine that they have protocol in place. Immediate refund, options for other flights, immediate intimation and apology for discomfort. They do none of the above, and instead are rude,… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 3, 2024

He criticised the airline's response, stating that they had no protocol in place for such situations and instead were "rude, clueless, high-handed, and behaved as if they were doing a huge favor" by allowing him to board.

"It is ok to have operational issues due to unforseen circumstances. But to not provide quick and effective resolutions for the same is absolutely criminal.. and not befitting of a reputed brand,"

Air India responded to Mr Kej's thread, asking to resolve the matter privately, but their move backfired when the composer demanded a clear refund amount and explanation. After receiving a service call from the airline, Mr Kej doubled down, threatening legal action if he didn't receive a 100% refund.

Air India has since stated that they would address the situation as efficiently as possible.