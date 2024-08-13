Trinamool Vs Ex Women's Panel Chief Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder

The rape-murder of the young doctor in Kolkata that has unleashed a storm across the nation, is now a full-blown political controversy, with Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress going toe-to-toe with the former chief of the National Women's Commission. Rekha Sharma, who earlier today had ripped into Trinamool, contending that women are not safe in Bengal and calling for President's Rule in the state, got a stinging response from party MP Shashi Panja.

Rekha Sharma, Ms Panja said, "should be the last one to speak on safety of women".

"During her tenure as NCW chief, she was biased to the highest level, maligned Opposition-ruled states and turned a blind eye to crimes committed in BJP-ruled states," the NP said.

Then, citing Sandeshkhali -- the last big political confrontation between the BJP and Trinamool over alleged sexual exploitation of women by a local Trinamool strongman -- she said: "How can one forget her role in Sandeshkhali? She was one of the main conspirators and sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali for Rs 2000 so that her masters in BJP can reap political benefits."

Multiple women from Sandeshkhali had later alleged that they were conned by local BJP leaders into filling sexual assault complaints against Trinamool leaders. The Trinamool had alleged that Ms Sharma was also involved and had encouraged the women to file false complaints.

Earlier today, Ms Sharma had had declared that the rape-murder case of RG Kar Medical College should have been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Day One.

"I have a question for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee where are women safe in West Bengal?... There is a big question mark on the working of police... Women are not safe in West Bengal and President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal. West Bengal government is not being able to save the women of the state. Central government should intervene," Ms Sharma said.

The case was handed over to the CBI today by the Calcutta High Court, days ahead of the deadline promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The case on hand is a peculiar case. There should be no further loss of time. There may be possibility of evidence being tampered," the court said, pointing to several anomalies, including the transfer of the RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh hours after his resignation.

There were serious lapses in the hospital administration's response after the doctor was found dead in its seminar hall on Friday morning, the court said.

The case was initially tagged a suicide despite the doctor was found with her clothes in disarray and bearing multiple injuries.