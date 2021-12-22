Revenue Minister Tops List Of Electricity Bill Defaulters In Madhya Pradesh

Electricity Department has also informed the defaulters through SMS to pay the bills. (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has topped the list of electricity bill defaulters issued by the state electricity department.

The list also includes the name of his elder brother Gulab Singh Rajput, Collector's Bungalow, SP Office, CEO of Cantt including doctors, actors, social workers and colonizers.

According to the Electricity Department, Rajput has topped the list, as a sum of Rs 84,388 is outstanding against him.

Gulab Singh has ranked fifth on the list. An outstanding amount of Rs 34,667 has been placed against him.

As per the Electricity Department, Collector's Bungalow has an amount of Rs 11,445, CEO of Cantt has an amount of Rs 24,700, Vakilchand Gupta has to pay Rs 40,209, Office of Superintendent of Police (SP) has a debt of Rs 23,428, Suryansh Sushil Tiwari has Rs 27,073, and office of SAF 16 Battalion has to pay Rs 18,650 are on the list of defaulters.

The Electricity Department has also informed the defaulters through SMS to pay the bills.

Along with this, a request has been made to deposit the outstanding amount at the earliest. The department is trying to get the outstanding amount as soon as possible. Now the department can cut the connection.

Regarding the electricity bill recovery, SK Sinha, Engineer of the Electricity Department, said that there are 91,000 consumers in the Sagar Nagar division, out of which 67,000 have paid bill.

"Calls are being made to the remaining consumers. SMS and notices are being sent requesting to pay the bill. If the bill is not paid, action will be taken," said Sinha.

Meanwhile, while speaking to ANI, Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh appealed to the consumers to submit their bills immediately.

"I appeal to those consumers who are capable to pay their bills immediately in the public interest and if they do not, then surely the government will do its work. Those who are capable and if they do not pay their bills, then their electricity connections will also be cut. No one is above the law, whether it's me Energy Minister. Laws are the same for everyone," he added.