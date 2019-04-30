On MS Dhoni's Petition Seeking Dues, Supreme Court Deadline For Amrapali

The Supreme Court has asked Amrapali Group to disclose by tomorrow all payments made to cricketer MS Dhoni who has sued the realty firm over unpaid dues as brand ambassador of the company.

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court has asked Amrapali Group to disclose by tomorrow all payments made to cricketer MS Dhoni who has sued the realty firm over unpaid dues as brand ambassador of the company.

Last month, the 37-year-old former Indian captain took the debt-ridden real estate group to court, seeking Rs 40 crore due to him for his services as the face of the company.

MS Dhoni endorsed the Amrapali Group from 2009 to 2016. He appeared in several advertisements, promoting the brand.



