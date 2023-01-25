Republic Day Parade 2023: Timings And Highlights This Year

Republic Day celebrations include the annual parade, to be held at Kartavya Path

This January 26 marks the 74th Republic Day of India. The celebrations for the day include the annual parade which is held at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. It features march-pasts by personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and vibrant tableaux showcasing the diversity and culture of different states. The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be the chief guest for Republic Day this year.

Where can I see the Republic Day parade 2023?

The Republic Day parade is the major highlight of the celebrations. It can be watched live on Doordarshan TV channels. The whole event will be broadcast live from Kartavya Path.

When can I see the Republic Day parade?

The Republic Day parade will start at 9 am on January 26 at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. It is likely to continue till around 11:30 am.

Where can I buy tickets for the Republic Day parade?

You can buy the tickets for the Republic Day parade at the website of the Ministry of Defence. https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login

Can I see the Republic Day parade online?

The parade will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Doordarshan from 9 am onward.

Can I watch the Republic Day parade in sign language?

The DD News Republic Day parade telecast will include sign language interpretation for the whole event.

What are the highlights of the Republic Day parade 2023?

This year, a 180-member contingent from Egypt will participate in the 74th Republic Day parade. The flypast will be conducted by fifty aircraft of the Indian armed forces. It includes nine Rafael and the Indian Navy's IL-38, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft that has served for nearly 42 years and will be participating in the parade for the first time.

An Indian Air Force tableau will be part of the parade. Its theme is “Indian Air Force: Power Beyond Boundaries” and will showcase some of the major assets of the force.