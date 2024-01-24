Republic Day 2024: Parking At These Delhi Train Stations Not Allowed From 8 am to 12 pm

Parking at the New Delhi Railway Station won't be allowed on Republic day for a few hours.

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters in the national capital. The police released a statement, saying that the general public will not be allowed to park vehicles “in the parking lots” of New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations.

The orders concerning the parking will remain in place from 8:00 PM on Thursday to Friday noon. In addition, Delhi Police urged all commuters to use public transport at the time of the restriction.

“In view of Republic Day celebrations, the general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station and Anand Vihar Railway Station is not allowed from 2000 hours on 25.01.2024 to 1200 hours on 26.01.2024. All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers,” read the advisory.

This traffic advisory came just a day after reports of commuters facing a harrowing time in central Delhi while reaching their destinations. On Tuesday, the vehicular movement in the national capital was affected due to a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

Several users, who were stuck in heavy traffic near India Gate, raised concerns on X (formerly Twitter). Soon after this, the traffic police also shared a post, cautioning the commuters about the situation near the DND toll booth.

Sharing a video of a road cave-in, the police department wrote, "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapullah towards DND Toll Booth due to road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.”

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth due to road cave-in at DND Loop. Kindly plan your journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/AqxrezBK2t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 23, 2024

On Monday, Delhi Police issued an advisory informing the commuters about road closures in central Delhi for the full dress rehearsal.

As per news agency PTI, the rehearsal began at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk and passed via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort.