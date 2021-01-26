Many Stood As Ayodhya Ram Temple Model Passed By At R-Day Parade

Republic Day 2021: The Ayodhya tableau was part of the Uttar Pradesh tableau.

The replica of the grand Ram temple planned at Ayodhya, rolling down Rajpath as part of the Republic Day paradethis morning, prompted many among the spectators, including ministers, to stand and applaud.

Ayodhya tableau, giving snapshots of ''Deepotsav'' and various stories from Ramayana epic along with a giant statue of sage Valmiki, was part of the Uttar Pradesh tableau Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebrations were depicted with earthen lamps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last August performed groundbreaking rituals for the start of construction of the temple after the Supreme Court in 2019 handed over the site claimed for decades by both Hindus and Muslims for a Ram temple and ordered that Muslims be given an alternative site for a mosque.

The Ram Temple is to be completed in 2023.

This morning, a tree planting drive and the hoisting of the national flag marked the start of the building of a mosque at the new site in Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya is our holy place and the Ram temple issue has been an emotive one for the faithful. Our tableau showcased the ancient heritage of the temple town, revered by countless people across the country," Press Trust of India quoted an official of the Uttar Pradesh government as saying.

Tableaux from 17 states and union territories were showcased in the Republic Day celebrations, severely curtailed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.