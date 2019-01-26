School Children Perform At 70th Republic Day Parade. See Pics

India celebrated its 70th Republic Day with great zeal and fervour, palpable at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 26, 2019 12:09 IST
Performances by school children dazzled the 90-minute Republic Day parade in New Delhi.


New Delhi: 

President Ram Nath Kovind, the first lady and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa-- who is the chief guest this year-- arrived in a carcade escorted by 46 President's Bodyguards on magnificent bay and dark Bay coloured mounts. Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments and performances by school children dazzled the 90-minute Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

s7t2239

Republic Day 2019: School children dazzled the Republic Day Parade with their dance performances

7n529ado

Republic Day 2019: Children from various schools participated in the parade in New Delhi and added to the fervour of the 70th Republic Day

eotqhi5

Republic Day 2019: Dressed in brightly-coloured clothes, the performances by school children was a beautiful, zealous sight

