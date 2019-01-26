School Children Perform At 70th Republic Day Parade. See Pics

Performances by school children dazzled the 90-minute Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

India celebrated its 70th Republic Day with great zeal and fervour, palpable at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind, the first lady and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa-- who is the chief guest this year-- arrived in a carcade escorted by 46 President's Bodyguards on magnificent bay and dark Bay coloured mounts. Fifty-eight tribal guests from various parts of the country, 22 tableaux of states and central government departments and performances by school children dazzled the 90-minute Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

