Manipur Singer Kidnapped By Gunmen From Home, Released Later

Akhu Chingangbam was kidnapped and later released by unidentified gunmen in Imphal

Renowned Manipuri singer and lyricist Akhu Chingangbam was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from his home in Imphal on Friday, his family said.

The vocalist of the band Imphal Talkies was later released unharmed, around 20 km away from his house.

"A few armed men barged into Chingangbam's home in Khurai on Friday morning and took him to a place around 20 km away," a relative of the singer said.

The unidentified gunmen released him later unharmed at that location in Imphal West district. Police have confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

"We have received information that this person (Chingangbam) was abducted by unidentified persons. And later, we received information that he has been released unharmed," a police officer said.

Chingangbam's relative said the reason for the abduction was not yet clear, but they were disturbed by what happened during the day.

The abductors neither demanded any ransom nor the singer's family has filed a police complaint so far, the relative said.