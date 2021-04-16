Remembering Nandalal Bose, The Legendary Artist, On His Death Anniversary

Nandalal Bose had designed the Bharat Ratna, Constitution of India, Padma Shri

Today is the death anniversary of legendary artist Nandalal Bose. A pioneer of modern art in India, Nandalal Bose died on April 16, 1966. Nandalal Boseis credited with designing the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution and emblems of India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. He also designed the Padma Shri. The contribution of Nandalal Bose to Indian art is unparalled. He is known for being the man behind the creation of a new age art movement in India.

Nandalal Bose: The legendary artist

As a young artist, Nandalal Bose was influenced by the murals of the Ajanta Caves, built around 400-650 AD, described as one of the finest examples of Indian art.

Nandalal Bose sketched the emblems for the Government of India's awards, including the Bharat Ratna and the Padma Shri

Nandalal Bose and his disciple Ramkinkar took up the historic task of decorating the original manuscript of the Constitution of India.

Nandalal Bose's students included legends like Benode Behari Mukherjee, Ramkinkar Baij, Beohar Rammanohar Sinha, KG Subramanyan, Henry Dharmasena, Pratima Thakur, Ramananda Bandopadhyay, Satyajit Ray, Dinkar Kaushik among others.

