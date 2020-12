The Supreme Court today granted relief to West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy and his party colleagues from arrest in cases filed against them.

Mr Roy and six leaders from the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pawan Singh, Sourav Singh and Kabir Shankar Bose had approached the top court alleging witch-hunt by the West Bengal Police at the behest of ruling Trinamool Congress Party.