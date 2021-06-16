Relief As 2.3 Lakh Doses Arrive Before Delhi Vaccine Centres Shut Down

On June 9, Delhi received 1,27,420 doses of Covishield and 20,000 of Covaxin.

Delhi received over 2.3 lakh doses of Covid vaccines today, a day when several vaccination centres were expected to shut down due to a shortage. The fresh supplies are meant for those in the 18 years-and-above age group.

Of the 2,35,500 doses made available today to the Delhi government, 62,160 were of Covaxin and 1,73,340 of Covishield.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) expressed happiness at receiving the supplies. "Now the youth can come forward to receive their shots. Hope the supplies from the Centre keep coming," AAP spokesperson Atishi said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

Earlier, on June 9, too, the national capital came in for relief when it received 1,27,420 doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute. This was also for use among adults in the 18-44 years age group.

It also got 20,000 extra doses of Covaxin for the same group. This vaccine is produced by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech which also developed it together with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Before that, on June 6, the state government had got 40,000 doses of Covaxin, helping the administration revive the vaccination drive, although only for those who were to get their second dose.

In May, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the Centre of "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system and asked how private hospitals were receiving doses and not the state government.

Delhi has, in the past 24 hours, reported 212 new Covid cases and 24 related deaths. Nearly 25,000 people have died in the pandemic till now in the city. The number of active Covid cases now is less than 3,000, though.