Reliance Industries did not disclose the investment made (File/Reuters)

Reliance Industries on Monday said it would invest in special purpose vehicles (SPV) set up by Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty for building data centers in the country.

Reliance will hold a 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner, it added, without disclosing the investment.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)