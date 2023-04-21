Reliance Industries' Fourth-Quarter Profit Reports 19% Jump

Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, on Friday reported a 19.10% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the performance of its mainstay energy unit.

Consolidated profit at the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate rose to 192.99 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 162.03 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

