'Release Trinamool's Anubrata Mondal Or...': Bengal Judge Alleges Threat

A judge in Bengal has allegedly been threatened with fake drug charges if he doesn't grant bail to arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, claims the BJP.

Special CBI judge Rajesh Chakraborty has written to a district judge and the Calcutta High Court complaining about the threat. The letter was shared by the BJP's Amit Malviya on Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal even after his arrest.

In the letter, the judge says, "with great anxiety", that the man threatening him is "Bappa Chatterjee". This man has warned that "if Anubrata Mondal is not released, my family members will be implicated in a (drugs) case with commercial quantities", according to the judge.

The CBI judge has neither filed a police complaint, not publicly commented on the threat. Sharing his letter, Amit Malviya wrote: "CBI Judge in Asansol gets threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in NDPS case."

Mr Malviya said Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mr Mondal, even after his arrest.

Anubrata Mondal will be produced before a special CBI judge in Asansol tomorrow as his CBI custody ends.

Mr Mondal was arrested earlier this month on charges of cattle smuggling. He had dodged several summons over the past year citing his health. After the last summons, a Kolkata hospital refused to admit him, saying he was fine.

The CBI investigation has primarily focused on the sources of the assets he had accumulated which the agency claims are proceeds of crime from cattle smuggling.

Mamata Banerjee, reacting to the summons, had said that Mr Mondal was being targeted in an attempt to weaken the party.

After his arrestm at an Independence Day programme in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee had said, "What has Kesto (Anubrata Mondal) done? Even as he was locked in his house, we still we won the assembly elections last year. The ED and CBI ransacked his house at midnight. If you arrest one Kesto, we will create thousands of them. We will hit the streets from August 16 on the 'Khela Hobe Divas'. There will be 'Khela hobe', again."