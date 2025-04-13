Red Beacon, Midnight Darshan: Madhya Pradesh Temple Priest Assaulted For Not Opening Gates

The red beacon no longer flashes just atop SUVs, but now it also flickers inside heads. On Friday, a group of about 30 people allegedly thrashed a priest of the Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas for refusing to let them in after closing hours.

It is alleged that Rudraksh Shukla, son of BJP MLA Golu Shukla, arrived at the temple after midnight, long after the doors had been closed. When Updesh Nath, the priest's son, did what any temple caretaker would do - gently uphold the tradition, but he was allegedly threatened and assaulted. "They came at 12:40, the gate was shut. They pushed, threatened to kill me, slapped me," says Updesh, who is visibly shaken after the incident.

Congress has demanded strict action in the case and raised questions about the absence of the MLA's son's name in the FIR. "This is unacceptable. Such incidents in places of worship should not be ignored. The law should apply to everyone equally," said Manoj Rajani, city Congress President.

A video of the incident surfaced, showing vehicles with red beacons parked outside the temple and an argument at the gate. Following the incident, police registered a case against Jeetu Raghuvanshi.

Raghuvanshi has multiple criminal cases against him, police confirmed. However, Rudraksh Shukla's name has not been mentioned in the FIR, despite his alleged presence in the video.

CSP, Dewas, Vishesh Agrawal, told NDTV: "Jeetu Raghuvanshi has 6-7 cases registered against him. Ten to twelve vehicles and several people had reached the temple. The gate was forcibly opened. When the priest objected, he was assaulted and abused. A case has been registered based on the complaint. CCTV footage is being examined."

When asked if Rudraksh Shukla was present, police said the matter is under investigation.

Even as visuals of slapping, shouting, and shoving circulate widely, the law, which should've reached the temple faster than the motorcade, is busy scanning camera angles, possibly waiting for divine clarity.

MLA Golu Shukla, to his credit, did apologize when NDTV asked. He said, "This will not happen again."