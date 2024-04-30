"Ready For Fight": Rajnath Singh On Buzz Over Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Contest

Rajnath Singh is fighting for a third consecutive term from Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence today that the BJP would score 80/80 in Uttar Pradesh, shrugging off any concern that low voting could be bad news for his party.

Rajnath Singh, who is the BJP candidate from Lucknow, also slammed what he called the opposition's 'politics of obfuscation' in an interview with NDTV on the campaign trail.

"PM (Narendra Modi)'s popularity is unparalleled. He has raised India's stature in the world. The country wants him to the Prime Minister. People trust Modi," the Defence Minister said.

"The BJP will win all 80 seats in UP," he added.

On the buzz about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra both contesting from UP - in Amethi and Raebareli - the BJP veteran remarked: "What's the delay then? Anyone can contest. We are ready for the fight."

Mr Singh attributed the low voting percentage to the lack of enthusiasm among the opposition's voters.

"Some of the low voting is because of the heat. Besides, everyone knows the BJP will return with a bumper majority and Modi will be PM. So those who vote for the opposition are not able to muster any enthusiasm," said Mr Singh, dismissing analyses that linked the low turnout in some parts of the country with disillusionment on the ground and anti-incumbency.

Mr Singh hit out at the opposition for raising allegations of probe agency targeting, especially the incarceration of leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, in their Lok Sabha campaign.

"If agencies are wrong, then anyone has the option of approaching courts. Why isn't the court granting them relief? Are courts under pressure too? The opposition should stop spreading lies."

Rajnath Singh is fighting for a third consecutive term from Lucknow, which will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.