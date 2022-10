Shashi Tharoor's rival in the contest is veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Shashi Tharoor today alleged "irregularities" as votes were being counted two days after the Congress held a milestone election, the first in over 20 years, and one in which no Gandhi was in the race. Mr Tharoor's rival in the contest is veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, seen to be "Gandhi-approved".

In a letter to Madhusudan Mistry, Congress' central election authority chairman, Mr Tharoor's team alleged that there were several "issues". Here's the full text of the letter: