Videos: Overcrowded Trains, No Place To Stand On Way To Maha Kumbh

Organisers of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj spent years preparing for one of the world's largest religious gatherings, but as the event reached its peak this week, they are now grappling with a massive influx of devotees. The festival grounds are teeming with people far beyond capacity, stretching the system to its limits. Air and train fares have skyrocketed, and the chaos is spilling over into other major religious towns. Authorities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, over 100 kilometres away, have had to issue appeals, urging people to postpone their visits to help ease the pressure on the system.

The effects of the overcrowding are being felt far beyond Prayagraj.

Before the event started on January 13, over 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special ones, were scheduled to connect major cities to Prayagraj to manage the predicted influx of devotees. But the overwhelming crowds are testing the limits of even these extensive transport services.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media show the grim reality of travel during this time. Passengers on trains are enduring unimaginable conditions. One such video showed an overcrowded train with passengers packed into every inch of space, some sitting on the floor, while others occupied multiple berths meant for a single passenger. In some cases, people were even sprawled out on upper berths with their legs hanging over side berths due to the lack of space.

In another video, the chaos inside the train is palpable. Passengers were seen unable to stand, as the aisles were congested, and vendors struggled to navigate the crowded compartments. People were also observed gathering near the toilets, blocking the passage and making it impossible for anyone to access them. With as many as six people crammed into a single seat, the train journey has become an absolute hassle.

On January 27, a special train travelling from Jhansi to Prayagraj was pelted with stones at Harpalpur station in Madhya Pradesh. The train, part of the special Maha Kumbh services, was attacked by frustrated passengers who found the doors locked due to overcrowding at the nearby Chhatarpur station.

The situation escalated when the locked train doors led to chaos, with some passengers resorting to violence. Police confirmed that the doors were locked to prevent further overcrowding, as the train had already reached its full capacity.