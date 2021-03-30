'25 Hardworking Indians Safe On Re-Floated Suez Vessel Ever Given': Ship's Managers

MV Ever Given's Indian crew worked hard and professionally to help salvage the vessel.

Up to 25 Indians remain on the MV Ever Given, the container ship that had got stuck in the Suez Channel from March 23 till yesterday, the ship's authorities have said. The crew has been aiding the efforts to free it, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) informed in a media statement. The German company is responsible for the technical management of the vessel owned by the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen Kaisha.

Confirming the Ever Given's re-floating at around 3 pm local time yesterday, BSM expressed its deepest gratitude to all parties involved in the emergency response, including the Suez Canal Authority, SMIT Salvage, and the crew on board.

"A crew of 25 Indian nationals remain aboard the vessel. They are safe, in good health, and have been working closely with all parties involved to re-float the vessel. Their hard work and tireless professionalism are greatly appreciated," the media statement said.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, will now head to the Great Bitter Lake in Egypt for a full inspection.

It ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23 enroute from Malaysia to Rotterdam, Netherlands. Initial investigations zeroed-in on strong wind as the cause for the accident.