Trending

 Share
EMAIL
PRINT

RBI Governor Urjit Patel Steps Down Amid Rift With Government

Breaking News: RBI Governor Urjit Patel Steps Down Amid Rift With Government

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel resigned on Monday amid a rift with the government.



For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaElection ResultsLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusIsha AmbaniVijay MallyaNokia 8.1Galaxy A8sElection Result

................................ Advertisement ................................