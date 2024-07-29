Bulldozer Action In Delhi After 3 Die In Coaching Centre Basement Tragedy

An earthmover is at work, removing encroachment from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar

Two days after the flooding of a basement in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar left three IAS aspirants dead, civic authorities have started bulldozer action in the area to remove encroachment blocking drains and contributing to the waterlogging problem.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed an earthmover at work to drill and remove blocks of cement blocking the drains.

#WATCH | Earth movers put into action to remove encroachment over drains in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar after the incident of death of 3 UPSC aspirants due to drowning in an IAS coaching institute pic.twitter.com/NR6sjw5a7b — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

Students protesting against the three deaths and slamming civic authorities for their negligence see this bulldozer action as too little, too late. "All this is for show," one of them said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is drawing fire over the tragic incident in which two women, aged 25, and a 28-year-old man died after they were trapped in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar. The library, it has emerged, was functioning in violation of the rules as the civic body had allowed its use only for parking and storage.

About 20 students, it is learnt, were in the library on Saturday evening when heavy rain sent water gushing in. The basement had only one entry/exit route. Some reports said the flooding disabled the biometric authentication system and the students were trapped. While 17 could be rescued in time, three drowned. The victims have been identified as Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav and Navin Dalwin. The incident has sparked massive outrage, with students accusing the civic authorities of negligence despite several warnings that blocking of drains and encroachment may lead to a tragedy.

In the aftermath of the incident, the civic body has cracked down and sealed 13 IAS coaching centres for alleged violation of building norms. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered an inquiry to identify if any MCD official is involved in the negligence.