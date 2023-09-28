"RattlED...": Abhishek Banerjee Slams Summons On Day Of Bengal Protests

Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee said he has been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on October 3, "a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi". The agency wants to question him in connection with the alleged school jobs scam.

Mr Banerjee, who has been asked to appear under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, said that this "stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" - a wordplay on ED, or Enforcement Directorate.

Now, today yet again they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED! pic.twitter.com/ysAy3qhqOu — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 28, 2023

His parents - Amit Banerjee and Lata Banerjee - have been summoned by the agency for questioning on October 6 and October 7.

The Trinamool Congress, or TMC, has planned to stage protests in Delhi on October 3 over dues to Bengal under the rural jobs scheme MGNREGA.

Earlier, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew was summoned by the financial probe agency on September 13. Taking to X, Mr Banerjee had said he had received a summons from the ED "on the very same day" he is to attend the first meeting of the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc.

"FIRST meet of INDIA's coordination comm is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But the Enforcement Directorate conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before him on the VERY SAME DAY!" Mr Banerjee posted on X.

The post came as the agency and he sparred over "incriminating documents" the ED claimed to have uncovered during raids last month on a company that named Mr Banerjee as the chief executive officer.

The searches were in connection with an investigation into alleged anomalies in appointments in government-run and government-aided schools.

In June, Mr Banerjee dismissed an ED summons in the case, saying that he was not obligated to appear before the agencies at their whims. He even accused the probe agency of "planting evidence". Mr Banerjee found support in his aunt and Bengal Chief Minister, who claimed "torture" by the agency that reports to the Centre.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is also being investigated in an alleged coal smuggling case, has denied all accusations and said that legal action against him is a result of political vendetta.