Ratan Tata Shares Heartfelt Note On Mumbai On 26/11 Anniversary

Top industrialist Ratan Tata wrote a note on the devastating terror attacks that ripped through Mumbai on November 26, 2008 on the grim day's anniversary today.

Sharing an illustration of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, one of the prime targets of terrorists on 26/11, on his Twitter and Instagram account, Mr Tata said that the "wanton destruction" will not be forgotten.

The hotel, that is over a 100-years-old, is owned by the Tata Group.

However, he applauded the people of Mumbai who came together and put aside differences to "vanquish the terrorism and destruction that day".

Adding that kindness from the fateful day should be cherished, the 82-year-old businessman said that the sensitivity shown that day will continue to shine in the years to come.

"Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead," Mr Tata wrote.

The iconic hotel was restored months later after the devastating attack although it reopened just a month after the attack. 31 people had died at the hotel and many were injured.

In 2009, Ratan Tata had unveiled a memorial with the names of the 31 employees and guests killed in the hotel in the attack.

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) carried out a series of attacks in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Kasab, was arrested and was sentenced to death. He was executed on November 11, 2012.

Tributes poured from across the world on the ghastly day's 12th anniversary including the United States who said they stand with India in the fight against terrorism and affirmed its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the attack accountable and ensuring justice for the victims.